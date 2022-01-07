Winnipeg man charged with child luring; RCMP believe there may be more victims
An 18-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following an investigation into alleged online communication with children for a sexual purpose.
According to RCMP, Bradley Schroeder was arrested on Thursday by the Manitoba RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit. He has been charged with two counts each of child luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, and one charge of possession of child pornography. The charges have not been proven in court.
RCMP said the alleged offences took place between April and July 2021, and investigators believe there may be more victims. They encourage anyone with information to contact their local police service.
RCMP allege Schroeder used the username ‘notelectric’ on SnapChat, and released a photo of his avatar, believing it can help with the investigation.
Schroeder was released from custody and will appear in court in Winnipeg on Feb. 3, 2022.
