Winnipeg man charged with downloading, distributing child pornography
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 44-year-old man with child pornography-related offences.
In April 2021, the police’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit learned of a person in the city who was allegedly using his computer to download child pornography videos. Police said he was also making these videos available for other, unknown people to download.
Officers with the ICE Unit were able to confirm this activity and the location at which it was taking place.
On July 29, police conducted a search warrant at a home and seized several electronic storage devices. Officers noted that a forensic search of these devices confirmed the presence of child pornography.
Corbett Joseph William Ducharme has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Ducharme was released on an undertaking with a number of conditions.
Winnipeg police officers encourage people to report any incidents of child pornography to 204-986-6222. The incidents can also be reported online.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 31, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, July 31.
-
'Rights aren't a competition': Anti-trans hate is on the rise in Canada, activists and advocates sayAs LGBTQ2S+ people and allies await the return of Parliament to if see Bill C-6, a bill banning conversion therapy, will be passed into law, trans Canadians and activists worry that the delay could be fueling anti-trans rhetoric that trans folks are a threat to women’s rights.
-
Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200-metre backstrokeKylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
One person seriously injured in North York shootingA shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Alberta Medical Association head concerned over government lifting COVID restrictionsThe head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province's decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.
-
Sask. RCMP officer charged with impaired driving twice in 24 hoursA Saskatchewan RCMP officer is facing impaired driving charges following two incidents earlier this week.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary expected to last through weekendA heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
Urgent request for support to help vulnerable people in SudburyThe Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, is a charitable organization is operating a cooling centre at 199 Larch St. for vulnerable people.
-
Elks finalize team roster, add D’Antne Demery to active listThe Edmonton Elks made a few more changes to its roster as Canadian Football League (CFL) teams worked to finalize their players before the Friday evening deadline.