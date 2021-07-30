Winnipeg man charged with downloading, distributing child pornography

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 44-year-old man with child pornography-related offences.

In April 2021, the police’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit learned of a person in the city who was allegedly using his computer to download child pornography videos. Police said he was also making these videos available for other, unknown people to download.

Officers with the ICE Unit were able to confirm this activity and the location at which it was taking place.

On July 29, police conducted a search warrant at a home and seized several electronic storage devices. Officers noted that a forensic search of these devices confirmed the presence of child pornography.

Corbett Joseph William Ducharme has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Ducharme was released on an undertaking with a number of conditions.

Winnipeg police officers encourage people to report any incidents of child pornography to 204-986-6222. The incidents can also be reported online.