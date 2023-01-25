Winnipeg man charged with online child luring

A 67-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with online child luring following an investigation.

According to police, the counter exploitation unit started an investigation into reports a man was attempting to lure children for sexual purposes using online classified sites and messaging apps.

An arrest was made on Jan. 16.

Police charged the man with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, along with several child pornography offences.

He was released with conditions to limit his access to the Internet and to anyone under 18, police said in a news release.

The charges haven't been proven in court.