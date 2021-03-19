A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing stunt driving charges after being pulled over by the Ontario Provincial Police in Kapuskasing.

In a news release Friday, police said the driver sped toward them March 18 at 9:53 a.m. while trying to pass three commercial trucks.

"The motor vehicle was stopped for travelling 150 km/h in a posted 90km/h zone," police said.

The driver is charged with stunt driving and trying to pass other vehicles when the roadway was not clear.

He was issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension, his vehicle was impounded for seven days and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 27 by way of video.