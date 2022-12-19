Winnipeg man creates giant wintery dragon in his front yard
One Winnipeg resident hopes a wintery beast in his front yard might just bring him some good luck.
Tom Tran has sculpted a giant two-headed dragon out of snow in the front yard of his Kylemore Avenue home in Winnipeg.
"I just wanted to make something more difficult, more impressive, and I decided to make a two-headed dragon," he told CTV News.
"Last year, I made a small one and my wife loved it, so this year I just wanted to make something more bigger."
Tran, who is a 3D artist, said he sketched the dragon on the computer before he got bundled up and hit the snow outside. He said he would spend around 5 hours a day working on it. The whole sculpture, complete with eyes made out of Christmas decorations, took 10 days to complete.
Tran said the dragon is a symbol of prosperity and he hopes it will bring some good luck in the New Year.
In some ways, it already has. Tran said through the project he has made some new friends and met some new people, some of whom have stopped to take pictures of his snowy creation.
"I love it," he said. "This is fun, it makes me feel comfortable."
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Bag of Bugles chips being auctioned off for charity in ManitobaA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.