A Winnipeg man is creating a snow sculpture to say goodbye and good riddance to 2020.

Edgardo Sanchez is creating a sculpture of a smiling face and a thumbs-up in the city’s North End.

He said it was his brother that taught him how to make the sculptures, which he makes for fun.

“I like doing this every year,” he said.

“Now I made one huge head, a smiling head, saying goodbye to the year 2020.”

Sanchez just started his work on this year’s sculpture. He said he works on it for a few hours each day and may have it complete by the end of the week.

“I do it slowly, slowly, because it’s too cold, I do it slowly,” he said.

Sanchez added the sculpture brings joy to the community.

“(They) make the community nice and lots of kids like it so much to look at my sculpture,” he said.

