Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP

A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP were called to the scene of the collision on the highway near St. Anne’s Road.

RCMP said a pickup truck travelling east on the Perimeter crashed into the back of a semi-trailer, which was stopped along with other traffic, due to a train crossing.

A STARS Air Ambulance spokesperson told CTV News they were dispatched to the scene and landed a helicopter on the highway. The spokesperson said the 51-year-old pickup truck driver was taken to Health Sciences Centre.

RCMP said the man died of his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the semi, a 22-year-old man, and his 23-year-old male passenger, both from Winnipeg, were not hurt in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investgating.

- With files from CTV's Renee Rodgers