Winnipeg man drowns at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
Mounties say they were called to Pine Point Rapids in the park at 4 p.m.
Investigators say a 33-year-old man was sliding down the falls when he entered the deeper part of the water and immediately began having difficulty. Police say the man went under and did not resurface. A bystander jumped into the water to help but could not get to the victim in time.
The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with help from Manitoba Conservation officers and Manitoba Parks staff, found and recovered the body the next day.
The investigation continues.
