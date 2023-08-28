Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charges following fatal crash: RCMP

A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death following a pickup truck rollover on Saturday.

According to Gimli RCMP, officers were called to the crash, located on Lakeview Road on Matheson Island, at 5:10 p.m. They found the pickup truck, which had two people inside, went into the ditch and rolled after hitting a fence.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg, got out of the vehicle and was helped by witnesses. He was not physically injured.

The passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to the Gimli detachment to provide breath samples. He was held overnight in custody, but released the next day.

He is facing charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Arborg court on Nov. 6.

The investigation into the crash continues.