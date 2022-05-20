Winnipeg man fined for driving past flood barricade, getting stranded in water

Manitoba RCMP are reminding all drivers to respect road barricades that are blocking people from driving in flooded areas.

This reminder comes after officers received a call on Thursday from a man requiring assistance while he was stuck in his car in the water.

RCMP got the call at 8:15 a.m. that the man was stranded on Provincial Road 200 just north of St. Adolphe.

"The caller indicated that water was coming into his vehicle, that it had reached his steering wheel, and that he couldn't get out through the doors or windows," RCMP said in a release.

Officers responded to the area and firefighters were able to rescue the man, 21, who is from Winnipeg.

RCMP learned he had driven past barricades on the road and he became stuck.

"We all know that there is overland flooding throughout areas of our province and that this flooding has resulted in a number of closures," said Corp. Julie Courchaine in a news release. "The barricades are in place to keep everyone safe. No one should ever try to bypass them under any circumstance."

RCMP said the man was given a $237 ticket for ignoring the barricade.