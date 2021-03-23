A Winnipeg man found guilty of historic sexual assaults of young children– some dating back more than 20 years – has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday, Justice Sadie Bond delivered her sentencing to Mike John Zoldy, who appeared in court with some family members.

In July 2020, Zoldy was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual interference and two charges of invitation to sexual touching of three children.

Along with the jail time, Bond ordered that Zoldy be added to the sexual offender registry for 20 years, and have a firearm prohibition for 10 years.

She ordered Zoldy be prohibited from being at a public park, swim area, daycare, school, playground, or community centre where people under 16 years of age are present or expected to be present.

Zoldy has also been prohibited from seeking or obtaining any employment or volunteer work that puts him in a position of trust in relation to anyone under 16.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that you have left your victims deeply scarred as well as their families," Bond told Zoldy in court on Tuesday.

Court had previously heard there had been three victims who had been between the ages of four- and nine-years-old at the time of the assaults, which took place between 1994 and 2002. A publication ban prevents the release of information that could identify the victims.

"They have suffered and they have struggled and they have demonstrated strength and courage in resolving to take back and continue on with their lives," Bond said.

In her sentencing, Bond said she hopes Zoldy takes the opportunity to seek treatment and counselling available to him so he can lead a productive life when he is released.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen.