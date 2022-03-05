Winnipeg man from Poland honoured by Polish government for role in Second World War

A Winnipeg man, originally from Poland, who fought in the Second World War was recognized by the Polish government on Saturday.

Stefan Olbrecht was awarded the Order of Polonia Restituta by Poland's President, which is the second-highest order from the country.

The Consul General of the Republic of Poland, Magdalena Pszczółkowska, presented Olbrecht with the award.

"I never expected this kind of audience," said Olbrecht after receiving the honour.

Olbrecht was born in Poland in 1926 and in 1940 his family was deported to a work camp in Siberia.

He eventually joined the Polish Cadets at the age of 14 in 1942 and he enlisted in the Polish Army a year later.

In 1944, his regiment was sent to Italy to fight in the Battle of Monte Cassino and remained in the area until the end of the Second World War.

Following the war, Olbrecht immigrated to Canada and arrived in the country in June 1947.

The award given is given to both military members and civilians for outstanding achievements. Olbrecht received the distinction for his service and achievements in the military and within the community.

Pawel Pecold, the president of the Polish Combatants' Association, said Olbrecht is a true military man.

"He was a president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 … he also served as the president of our organization, the Polish Combatant's Association Branch 13, and for years and years, he served in the colour party," said Pecold.

He added that in the Battle of Monte Cassino, Olbrecht was responsible for carrying ammunition and water up and down hills for others and he also helped carry down injured and dead soldiers.

When Olbrecht found out about the award, Pecold said he was so excited.

"He was telling me, 'Find out, try to find out. Call whoever you can. Find out when this award is going to get here.'"

Pecold said Olbrecht is the last Second World War veteran within their organization.