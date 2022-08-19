Winnipeg man identified as victim of city’s latest homicide: WPS

The victim of a homicide in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood has been identified.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a hotel in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a seriously injured man in front of the hotel and administered emergency medical care.

Police say he was then taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said on Friday the victim was identified as 40-year-old Brian Edward Anderson from Winnipeg.

The WPS’ homicide unit continues to investigate.