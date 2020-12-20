Thirteen more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, 11 of the deaths are from Winnipeg.

The 30-year-old Winnipeg man who passed from the virus is linked to an outbreak at St. Amant.

Two of the deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, are linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre.

A Winnipeg woman linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home also died from the virus.

One death, a woman in her 80s, is linked to an outbreak at the GA3 unit at Health Sciences Centre.

The other deaths from Winnipeg include a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.

The Northern health region recorded one death, a woman in her 50s.

In the Prairie Mountain Health region, a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview died from COVID-19.

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region also died.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 569.

Along with the 13 deaths, 229 cases of the virus were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 130 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 11.4 per cent, down just over half a per cent from Saturday.

Out of the remaining cases, 16 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 27 are in the Northern health region, 17 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 39 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 22,859.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 12.2 per cent, a whole per cent down from Saturday.

The province currently has 5,749 active cases, and 16,541 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 302 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 43 patients in intensive care, a jump of 7 people from Saturday.

On Friday, 2,261 tests were performed, bringing the total to 403,737 since early February.