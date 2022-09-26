Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the crash, which occurred on Provincial Road 311 approximately five kilometres northeast of Steinbach, at around 1 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the six motorcycles involved in the crash. Investigators determined the six motorcycles were being driven west on Provincial Road 311 when they drove into mud debris on the highway. The lead driver lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from his bike, and then hit by a truck heading east. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five motorcycle drivers also lost control in the mud, but were able to successfully put down their bikes. RCMP said no other physical injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash continues.