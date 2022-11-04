Winnipeg man last seen over a week ago

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a man who has been missing for over a week.

Kyle Podolsky, 37, was last seen on Oct. 27 in Winnipeg’s East Elmwood area.

He is described as five-foot-six in height, with a thin build. He has green eyes, brown hair, a full beard and a moustache. Podolsky was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Podolsky’s location is asked to contact the Winnipeg police service at 204-986-6250.