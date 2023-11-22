Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash

A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.

Tyler Goodman, now 30-years-old, was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death, and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with the death of Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.

Along with the jail time, the court ordered a 10-year driving prohibition, which the court decided would credit the time he has spent without a licence since he was released from custody – leaving a little more than 8 years on the driving ban.

Goodman also faces a 10-year weapons prohibition and he must provide a DNA sample.

"The sad reality is that there is no sentence that the court can impose to reflect the kind of person Jordyn Reimer was, the heartbreak her death has caused, or to compensate for the things she will never have an opportunity to do," Justice Kael McKenzie said while delivering his sentence Wednesday.

"The court process simply cannot undo the harm caused, but the hope is that with the conclusion of the court process, each new day will allow you to heal as much as you are able."

The court heard Goodman had been drinking with friends the night of the crash, and had consumed nine or 10 drinks. At around 2 a.m., the court heard Goodman was speeding in his truck when he crashed into the car Reimer was driving.

The court had heard Goodman was driving his vehicle at 108 km/h, while Reimer – who had been the designated driver for her friends that night – was travelling at 52 km/h.

Reimer had been the designated driver for her friends that night.

"One of the most obvious heartaches of this case was that Jordyn Reimer was killed by a drunk driver while she herself was acting as a designated driver," McKenzie said.

"Her mother Karen Reimer stated it was the cruellest of all ironies."

McKenzie said throughout the course of the trial, the court received 125 victim impact statements from Reimer's friends, family, neighbours, teammates and coaches.

Forty-five of the statements were read out loud in court, which McKenzie said demonstrated the wide impact Goodman's actions have had.

"It was clear that the sorrow, the pain, and some anger will last for lifetimes. Each person told of a life stolen, lives forever changed, and the chilling heartbreak of a community," he said.

About 80 of Reimer's friends and family were at the hearing Wednesday. They all wore purple shirts with Reimer's photo.

The sentencing prompted an outburst of anger from Reimer's mother who, after the judge had finished delivering the sentence, yelled out, 'This is garbage.'

Reimer's family was not able to speak with reporters following the hearing.

Goodman's mother Laurie Goodman was also sentenced Wednesday. She had pleaded guilty to intentionally attempting to obstruct justice when she lied to police about picking her son up the night of the crash.

She was handed a six-month custodial sentence to be served by way of a conditional sentence order with conditions including a curfew with some exceptions. Among those exceptions, the judge granted Laurie permission to drive her mother home from the courthouse.