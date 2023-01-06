Winnipeg man punched officer in the face during arrest: police

A Winnipeg man, who was found to be in possession of two machetes and a makeshift throwing star, was arrested on Wednesday after he punched a police officer in the face.

The incident began around 9:40 a.m., when police were patrolling the 200 block of Austin Street North and saw a group of males in a rear lane. Police note that one man was brandishing a machete.

Officers said the man attempted to hide the machete in his backpack after he saw the police car.

When officers got out of the car and started to approach the suspect, he left the scene on a bicycle. Police said they followed the suspect to a nearby yard where he allegedly resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face while being taken into custody. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was found to be in possession of two machetes and a makeshift metal throwing star.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including assaulting a peace officer and two counts of possession of a weapon.