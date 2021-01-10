One man's search for a couple of good Samaritans who helped save his life has concluded.

Saturday afternoon Jose Ferriera received confirmation on who his mystery lifesavers were after friends saw a CTV news article telling his story.

The search was originally sparked by a medical emergency on January 2 on Salter Street.

A cardiac arrest while driving his wife to a doctor's appointment left Jose Ferriera blank faced, lying on the street in traffic, with his wife in a massive panic unable to pick up the phone to call for help.

"Opened the door, collapsed. Straight flat on my back, hands out, that was it," said Ferriera.

Ferriera was fortunate that two people, one of whom works in public health, drove by and stopped. They took over, yelling at someone to call 911 and performing CPR until first responders arrived.

"To me, it's all nothing but a big blank," said Ferriera. "It's a strange feeling that I can't recall anything from that period."

Details are cloudy for his wife as well. That's why Ferriera, from a St. Boniface Hospital bed, put out the call for help finding the two people who saved his life.

"I need to do something for them. I need to thank them," he said, "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here talking about this."

Ferriera is currently waiting for a medical procedure before being released from the hospital. He says while he's feeling OK, his heart is only operating at a 20 per cent capacity. But without his two mystery helpers' assistance, he said his doctor told him he might not have survived.

"I just need to acknowledge the fact they were angels sent by somebody that basically kept me alive," Ferriera said.

The word was put out to find them at HSC client relations and on social media.

"Somebody has to know these people, somebody has to, it can't be that hard to find somebody like that," said Ferriera.

Ferriera said he hasn’t spoken to the people yet, but has left his contact information and hopes to meet up once he is released from hospital.