Winnipeg man works to keep his neighbourhood clean

Some are litter bugs.

Others, like longtime Osborne Village resident Dan Gordon, got (metaphorically) bitten by the picking-up-litter bug, prompting them to pick up any trash found on the ground.

Apparently, it's a rather infectious condition.

"Once people get involved they'll probably want to get a picker and go on their own walks," said Gordon, who has lived in Osborne Village for the last 25 years and has been voluntarily cleaning its streets for the last six.

"It's not the garbage I like, but the clean streets that are left behind," he said.

Gordon's personal mission to make a cleaner Osborne Village actually started in the North End, when he was volunteering with Bear Clan Patrol. He started noticing litter along the streets, picked it up, and, after a few repeat walk-arounds, noticed a significant difference.

That's when Gordon decided to do the same in his own neighbourhood.

"I just saw a need in my community and tried to fill it," said Gordon.

More than 11,000 Winnipeggers call the Osborne Village area home, one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in the city. The neighbourhood also sees a lot of foot-and-car traffic, with Osborne Street acting as a connector to the heart of the city.

The city, homeowners and businesses do a lot of the heavy lifting, says Gordon, "but in-between those there is a space where garbage ends up and we need someone to clean that."

One example: a driver waiting on a light at Confusion Corner that Gordon saw open their car door and dispense a sizeable pile of trash onto the street.

Fortunately, Gordon is set to get some help beautifying Osborne Village.

Working with the Osborne Village Biz, Gordon has helped coordinate the "It Takes a Village" volunteer program throughout the summer.

"What's really powerful about being in Osborne Village is how much people care about this neighbourhood and want it to be successful," said Linsday Somer, executive director of the Osborne Village Biz.

Somer says Gordon's contributions to the community have been incredibly impactful, especially during the pandemic.

"When there wasn't a lot of people out and about Dan was out on the streets just building community, talking to people and inspiring people to take steps to care for the neighbourhood," she said.

The "It Takes a Village" program is currently in need of "drop-in" volunteers, folks who can spend one or two nights of the week sprucing up the Osborne area.

Gordon is confident that, once people start making their neighbourhood cleaner, they won't be able to stop.

"Once people get involved they'll probably want to get a picker and go on their own walks," he said, "I've seen a bunch of people doing that already."