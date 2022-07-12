Winnipeg ManyFest set to return this fall

Winnipeg’s largest street festival will be making its return downtown this fall.

After being unable to operate in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries' ManyFest will be running September 9 to 11 at Memorial Boulevard and Broadway.

Food trucks, live entertainment, and attractions for all ages will be part of the weekend festivities with event admission free of charge.

“We’re really excited to see events like this come back,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “It really adds vibrancy to the neighbourhood and helps support the businesses here to get people back downtown and excited for all of the things going on here.”

With many Winnipeggers looking forward to spending their summer having fun and attending festivals, Hardman said ManyFest is one of many returning events to look forward to.

“I think people are really excited to take advantage of the summertime in Winnipeg that we all know and love,” she said. “It’s about those events coming back to support the businesses, and it’s the people here that help make it special.”

More information about ManyFest can be found online.