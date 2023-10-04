Winnipeg mayor congratulates Kinew on historic election win

Winnipeg’s mayor is congratulating Premier-elect Wab Kinew and the Manitoba NDP on their historic win on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mayor Scott Gillingham said he’s optimistic about what they can achieve together for Winnipeg and Manitoba. He noted that they now have an opportunity to address some of the biggest issues facing the community, including homelessness.

“By prioritizing a housing-first approach complemented by wraparound support services and robust data tracking, we can make a real difference in the lives of many, ensuring everyone has a place to call home,” the statement said.

Gillingham added that he is eager to work with the provincial government on other shared priorities, including infrastructure projects, such as the renewal of Kenaston Boulevard, the extension of the Chief Peguis Trail, and the construction of new recreation facilities.

The mayor also said he’s looking forward to working with the province to improve downtown safety and expedite the implementation of the Winnipeg Transit Master Plan.

“With mutual respect, open dialogue, and common priorities, I am confident we can achieve great progress in the years to come,” he said.

Gillingham also took time to recognize outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson and her government for their partnership over the past year.

“In particular, by creating legislation that allows for Winnipeg’s new Community Safety Team, funding the design work for the Kenaston and Chief Peguis projects, and reinstating the integrated warrant unit that targets violent offenders, they have helped the City make progress on important issues,” he said.

“I trust they will continue to be a strong voice for Winnipeg in opposition.”

Following Tuesday’s victory, Kinew will become the first First Nations premier of a province in Canada.

Stefanson, as well as Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont, stepped down as leaders of their parties.