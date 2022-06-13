Winnipeg mayor responds to call to take down misused bus shelters

Mayor Brian Bowman responded to a proposed motion that went through the infrastructure renewal and public works committee on Thursday.

The motion – that was proposed by Coun. Shawn Nason - was to take down two bus shelters along Regent Avenue due to concerns of them being misused and occupied by people who are homeless and living with addictions.

Nason previously told CTV News that there have been negative interactions in the area with those who use transit and people who frequent the area and there are concerns about safety.

Bowman said he understands the frustration people have felt, but said the issues at hand need to be better met.

"I do have concern about if you are going to actually dismantle one transit shelter, there are others, they are not just in Transcona. Where does it end?" said Bowman. "This isn't to minimize the legitimate concern that we have for the health and safety of all residents, including transit riders and those that are living unsheltered."

He said he wants the city to look at how to better address the root causes of the issues in Winnipeg, adding that just dismantling shelters is "short sighted."

Bowman said the city shouldn't be ruling out additional steps to help all residents, and said council needs to be better focused on the outcomes of the policies in place.

The mayor also pointed to the province for more support, saying officials in the provincial government need to play a role in this as well to help deal with the crisis that is going on in the city.

"These are areas of, I would argue, provincial jurisdiction. Social services, health care, housing -- they are primary responsibilities of the provincial government and we do need to see increased engagement from respective ministers on this file,” the mayor said.

He said the city would continue to have dialogue with the province to see where they can step up and make an impact.

CTV News has reached out to the province for a comment and is currently waiting a response