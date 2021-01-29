A day after the Independent Investigation Unit released its decision into the fatal police shooting of Eishia Hudson, Mayor Brian Bowman spoke on the matter.

Bowman addressed the decision during a media availability on Friday offering his condolences to Hudson's family.

"There will undoubtedly be opposing views on the outcome of this review and I think it is incredibly important to remember that at the heart of this, a child's life was lost and this is a tragedy for our entire community," said Bowman.

Bowman added that he thinks there is a need for improvement to the IIU.

"It's incredibly important for our residents, all of our residents, as well as I think law enforcement agencies like the Winnipeg Police Service, that there are improvements to the trust and confidence in the IIU."

The mayor said he is looking forward to see legislation that the province promised in November 2020 that would strengthen the IIU and address gaps in the legislation.

"One of the things I will be looking to see strengthened in the legislative reform, which we understand is coming this year and I would hope that would happen sooner than later, is for increased openness and transparency in the IIU process.

"One of the ways in which we strengthen trust and confidence in the administration of justice is through the robust openness and transparency of the court process."

Bowman noted that there will always be difficulties and challenges when it comes to law enforcement reviews and he understands that.

"But anything that can move us to a place where there is increased openness and transparency to the extent that’s possible, so that affected individuals (and) families can be better part of seeing those reviews happen to a greater extent, I think would help."

Eishia Hudson was shot and later died from her injuries in hospital after an alleged Liquor Mart robbery in Sage Creek which turned into a destructive police chase.

The IIU determined the officer who shot her would not face any charges.

