Winnipeg murder trial for man accused of stabbing attack on toddler enters second day

A Winnipeg trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy continues today.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing attack of Hunter Smith-Straight in 2019.

Court has heard from an officer who helped with the early stages of the investigation.

Det. Sgt. Ward Gordon was tasked with interviewing and collecting a blood sample from a witness who was at the home the night the toddler was attacked.

Gordon told the jury that he was also assigned to find old addresses of Jensen, who became an early suspect.

The Crown has said Jensen was in a relationship with Hunter's mother and allegedly attacked the boy as in act of vengeance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.