Winnipeg has long held the title of Slurpee Capital of the World, and now it boasts a new title -– the 2021 Kilt Skate Capital of Canada.

Back in January, CTV News Winnipeg spoke with the St. Andrew’s Society of Winnipeg, which was hoping Winnipeggers would take part in the Great Canadian Kilt Skate: Home Edition and help land the city the title of the country’s kilt skate capital.

The Great Canadian Kilt Skate is an event that began in 2015, with people taking to the ice while donning their kilts and tartans in celebration of Scottish heritage.

For this year’s home edition, participants were asked to find their own safe place to skate and post the photos to social media. Winnipeg ultimately landed the title of Kilt Skate Capital of Canada based on the number of participants posting online compared to competing cities, such as Calgary, Ottawa and Saskatoon.

The St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg posted a video on Facebook talking about the accomplishment and thanking all the participants who joined in and posted images online.