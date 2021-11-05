Winnipeg needs $29 million to develop, maintain land for future cemetery needs: report

As the old saying goes, the only sure thing in life is death and taxes.

According to a new report, the City of Winnipeg is preparing for the former.

The report said over the next 24 years, Winnipeg needs to develop roughly 12 acres of land for future demand at city cemeteries.

It said Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries have the physical space to accommodate the anticipated need. However, an estimated $29 million is needed to develop the land and ensure it will be fiscally self-sufficient over the next quarter-century.

To find the cash, city administrators suggest selling 48 acres of cemetery land.

The report will be discussed at the next property and development committee hearing.