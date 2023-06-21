Winnipeg officer injured after suspect fled police in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg peace officer has been injured after an attempt to arrest a woman suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.
Police say in a release the accused pulled a woman out of her vehicle Tuesday near the city's downtown before driving away.
Officers and a fire and paramedic crew came across the suspect hours later while they responded to unrelated calls downtown.
Police say officers told the suspect to exit the vehicle, but allege she instead put it in reverse -- hitting an officer, a fire truck and a lamppost in the process.
The injured officer was treated and released while the owner of the vehicle did not require medical help.
Klarissa Faye Muswagon, who is 28, was later found with the vehicle and has been charged with robbery and two counts of assaulting a peace officer, among other driving offences.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.
-
Northern man named the world’s best shoe cobblerSudbury has a lot to brag about – its lakes, its beaches – a world-class science centre and now the world's best shoe cobbler.
-
A new name for the SJAM and a bear spotted roaming around Ottawa's west end: Top 5 stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
St. Jacobs Market District hosts Sumer Social eventThe St. Jacobs Farmers' Market welcomed people into the evening Friday for a very special event.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: reportA new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing teenThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old.
-
Ottawa police seek to identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspectOttawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boyA man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
Trails wet and muddy in national parks following snowy weekVisitors to a trio of national parks should expect to encounter wet and muddy conditions on a number of trails over the next few days.
-
Police investigate Halifax shooting, say it was ‘not random’Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting early Saturday afternoon.