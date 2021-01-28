In the moments before shooting his gun, the police officer says he and the teen made eye contact, and he fired. In a split-second decision, the officer fired his gun again – striking and fatally wounding 16-year-old Eishia Hudson.

The details of the deadly shooting have been released in a final report by Manitoba's police watchdog on Thursday, which has determined no charges will be laid against the officer who shot and killed Hudson.

An alleged theft from a Liquor Mart in Sage Creek quickly escalated on the evening of April 8, 2020, when multiple suspects, who police said were driving a stolen vehicle, attempted to escape from pursuing officers – leading them on a destructive chase that ended at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue when an officer fired his gun two times at the driver.

The driver – who was later identified as Hudson – was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

CTV News previously reported Hudson had no prior involvement with police, according to her mother.

The decision that cleared the officer involved comes after a nearly 10-month-long investigation into the police shooting. Investigators with Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) interviewed 14 people who witnessed the shooting, six police officers who were involved in the shooting, along with three of the four people who were in the vehicle with Hudson when she was shot.

The accounts from the evening of the deadly shooting vary, but nearly all the witnesses say they saw a Jeep Cherokee jump the curb and smash into a truck.

Some of the witnesses said they heard voices yelling 'Get out of the vehicle' and 'Put your hands up' before hearing gunshots.

In the report, one of the people in the Jeep with Hudson told investigators the 16-year-old girl had been goaded by the other passengers to drive faster and get away from police.

After crashing into the truck, the person in the vehicle said Hudson reversed for a short time "but she stopped it once she seen (sic) all these cops around us 'cause she didn't want to hit, I guess, hit any of them."

They said officers on foot were around the car, and though they heard officers yelling something, they said they couldn't hear it, as the windows were rolled up and music was playing.

They told IIU investigators they heard a gunshot, and Hudson said, "They got us now." They said about four seconds later, they heard a second gunshot.

The IIU said the officer who shot Hudson would not agree to an interview with investigators, but did provide his notes and a written statement.

In the statement, the officer said he had laid a foam spike strip on the road trying to stop the Jeep, but saw the Jeep swerve out of control, hit the truck, and stop in the northbound lane on Lagimodiere.

He said he ran to the vehicle and took out his gun, saying he yelled multiple loud commands to "stop, show hands and get out of the vehicle."

"The suspect stared at me and could clearly see I was standing there in full police uniform yelling while holding a firearm," the statement from the officer reads.

He said the driver cranked the wheel and reversed, which caused the front of the Jeep to spin towards him and his partner.

"Fearing grievous bodily harm or death, I jumped back and fired one round at the suspect with my service pistol," the officer said in a statement, adding the vehicle continued to reverse.

The officer said he fired another round at the driver who then looked at the officer again and, the officer said he heard them mumble, 'ok, stop. (sic)'

The report said Hudson was pulled from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. The officer then performed first aid on Hudson until paramedics arrived on the scene.

During the investigation, the IIU requested the opinion of an Alberta expert in use of force analysis, who in a report said their opinion was the officer followed proper police practices under the circumstances.

The IIU also requested the Manitoba Prosecution Service (MPS) to provide a Crown opinion on the shooting. The MPS said it was of the view that there is no basis to lay charges against the officer.

The IIU said the investigation into the police shooting is now closed.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler is expected to provide more details on the investigation.

Hudson's family and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs responded to the IIU's report in a Facebook Live video, which can be watched below.

