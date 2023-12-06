Winnipeg officers seize guns and drugs in separate Sunday incidents

A pair of unrelated investigations in Winnipeg on Sunday led to the seizure of drugs, ammunition and $185,000 in drugs.

One incident involved the Winnipeg Police Service executing search warrants at two homes in the Braeside and River East neighbourhoods as part of a drug investigation.

Three men from Ontario were taken into custody, with police seizing a gun and $185,000 in drugs. The items seized included:

Glock handgun

Ammunition

17 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $ $45,000;

55 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,000;

2.5 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $90,000;

461 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $46,000;

Percocet pills;

1,400 grams of cutting agent; and

$7,000 in Canadian money.

A 26-year-old man is facing a slew of charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and possession of a scheduled substance.

A 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are both facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three suspects are in custody.

In a separate incident on Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue around 4:50 a.m. During the investigation, officers spotted a canister of bear spray repellant in plain view in the car.

Officers arrested the three people in the vehicle. They then searched the car where they seized a loaded 9 mm Glock-style handgun with a 3D-printed receiver containing 9 mm rounds of ammunition.

Three suspects, aged 23, 27, and 33, are facing several charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

One suspect was released on an undertaking and the other two were taken into custody.