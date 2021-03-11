The City of Winnipeg is currently on track with pothole repairs.

According to Michael Cantor, the city’s street maintenance manager, crews have so far repaired about 4,600 potholes, which is about 20 per cent fewer than the same time last year.

Cantor noted that this could be because there are fewer drivers on the road reporting the potholes or because it was a good season in terms of potholes.

“We have over 20 crews working 24/7 to patch those potholes,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s very similar to every year.”

Cantor noted the city prioritizes the potholes by location and severity, adding that crews address regional streets and deeper potholes first.

“Right now we’re using a cold mix, because hot asphalt is not available right now,” he explained.

“This season it will probably be available around May.”

He noted that the cold mix is a temporary fix, which is why during the summer the city will return and permanently fix some of the potholes.

Potholes are caused by water penetrating the top layer of asphalt, which then freezes and expands, forcing the pavement up.