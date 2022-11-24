Winnipeg painter Joyce Anderson dies at age 90

Manitoba’s art community is in mourning following the death of Winnipeg painter Joyce Anderson.

Anderson’s death was confirmed by family and former students to CTV Winnipeg.

She was 90 years old at the time of her death.

Anderson’s paintings portrayed a number of images, including landscapes and animals, and were featured in many art galleries in the city. Anderson’s work was even displayed at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Anderson became a high school art teacher in the 1970s and was still holding classes up until recently.