Winnipeg police arrest man following multiple stabbings at Dufferin home
Three people were taken to hospital and one man is in custody after police say multiple stabbings happened at a home on Flora Avenue.
On Sept. 2, police were called to the 700 block of Flora just before 7:30 p.m., for reports that a man was trying to stab other people at the home.
When officers arrived, they found three people had been stabbed and started providing medical care.
Two women in their 20s were taken to hospital, one in stable condition and the other in unstable condition. A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital in unstable condition. The man and woman were later upgraded to stable.
Police said they were able to find a man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street and he was arrested.
The man was taken to hospital as he had also been stabbed. He was treated and then released into police custody.
The 30-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.
He remains in custody.
-
Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be chargedTwo people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injuredToronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.
-
Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approachesA downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
-
Region of Waterloo flags at half-mast for Saskatchewan stabbing victimsThe grief that's torn apart communities in Saskatchewan is also on the mind of many in Waterloo Region.
-
Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showersA good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's historyThis week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this weekTragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fireGravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a split-level cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMPTwo people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in St. Laurent, Man., last month.