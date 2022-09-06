Winnipeg police arrest man following multiple stabbings at Dufferin home

Three people were taken to hospital and one man is in custody after police say multiple stabbings happened at a home on Flora Avenue.

On Sept. 2, police were called to the 700 block of Flora just before 7:30 p.m., for reports that a man was trying to stab other people at the home.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been stabbed and started providing medical care.

Two women in their 20s were taken to hospital, one in stable condition and the other in unstable condition. A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital in unstable condition. The man and woman were later upgraded to stable.

Police said they were able to find a man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street and he was arrested.

The man was taken to hospital as he had also been stabbed. He was treated and then released into police custody.

The 30-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.