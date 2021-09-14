Winnipeg police arrest man in stabbing of woman in her 70s on Transit bus
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing of a woman in her 70s on a Winnipeg Transit bus over the weekend.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, an off-duty officer recognized a man in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue from a surveillance image released by Winnipeg police earlier in the day.
Police said the officer called for backup and the 43-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody where he remains. Police told CTV News the man is facing assault-related charges. The charges have not been proven in court.
The arrest comes nearly a day after a woman in her 70s was stabbed while riding the bus.
Police believe the woman had got on the bus heading east on Portage Avenue on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. and sat down next to a man. Police said the woman was stabbed.
The bus driver stopped at Portage Avenue and Fort Street, which is where police said the man got off the bus and ran away.
The woman was seriously injured in the stabbing and taken to hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition.
-
City Hall honours Ottawa’s golden soccer starSeptember 14 has been officially declared 'Vanessa Gilles Day' in Ottawa – recognizing the Ottawa athlete’s Olympic win.
-
London, Ont. family raising funds for brain tumour research wants to be 'Dunn with Cancer'A London family is honouring their daughter this weekend after she died last year from one of the most aggressive forms of cancer -- and along the way they want to raise awareness and money for research.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit looking for passengers on Megabus from Toronto following positive COVID-19 caseKFL&A Public Health says it confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a passenger on the bus from Toronto to Kingston, but the health unit has been unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed.
-
Bikes-N-Pipes fundraiser assists hospice careEarlier this year, Robert Hyslop lost his mother Barbara to cancer. Hyslop says it hit him hard and it was a life learning experience. Now, missing his mom and motivated by gratitude, Hyslop is on his bike every day and playing the bagpipes. He is doing both to raise money for the Hospice Society of Greater Halifax.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north LondonResidents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
69 per cent of respondents reported mental distress during COVID-19 pregnancies: surveyData from a 2020 survey suggests nearly 70 per cent of people who were pregnant during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reported moderate to high levels of mental distress, with one in five experiencing symptoms of depression.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm MacdonaldTributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; launches home testing pilot project for rural kidsHealth officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 22.
-
Dozens of lawyers call for suspension of extradition with France over Diab caseMore than 100 legal professionals are asking Canada to suspend its extradition treaty with France over concerns 'an innocent man' could face trial there in a terrorism case.