Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
The incident happened back on March 17. A 20-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by an unknown man while walking from St. Mary's Avenue and Kennedy Street to the Law Courts at around 5:45 a.m.
Police said the man approached the woman, there was a struggle and the woman fell. While on the ground, police said the man touched the woman on the lower part of her body before he ran away.
The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.
Investigators had released photos and video of the suspect while searching for him.
Police said a 26-year-old man was identified as the suspect, and on April 4, he was arrested in the 200 block of St. Johns Avenue.
He is facing charges of robbery and sexual assault. Police said he was released on an undertaking.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continueOne of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
-
Suspects in Aylmer fire believed to have passed through Waterloo RegionRegional police are assisting the Aylmer Police Service in locating suspects that fled towards Waterloo Region following a fire.
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder SurpriseA toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUVOften when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dogMeasuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
-
Lethbridge set to bid for 2025 Canadian Olympic curling trialsLethbridge recently hosted the 2022 Time Horton's Brier, but if the Lethbridge Curling Club has its way, it will soon host another major curling event.
-
Cabinet minister touts benefits of tax rebates during Sault visitCanadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in the Sault on Wednesday, as Liberal cabinet ministers continue their tour to tout features of this year’s federal budget.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.