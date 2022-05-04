Winnipeg police arrest man wanted in carjacking of Mercedes

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a carjacking on Monday.

On Tuesday, police had put a call out to the public to look out for a white Mercedes that police said was stolen outside of a convenience store in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Police had previously released that a man pulled a weapon on three people, demanded keys to the car and then assaulted one of the three people before driving off.

After putting out the information, police said an off-duty officer saw the car Tuesday afternoon in the Glenwood neighbourhood and called for backup.

Police were able to arrest the driver and determined it was the same man involved in the carjacking.

He has been charged with robbery and driving while disqualified under the Highway Traffic Act.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

He was released from custody on an undertaking.