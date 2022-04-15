Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area

Trevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.

Manitoba RCMP said officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested McLeod in the downtown area around 8:30 p.m., saying the arrest was without incident.

RCMP said McLeod has been turned over to its Major Crime Services.

McLeod was wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson after his family was found dead early Sunday in a fire-damaged duplex in Portage la Prairie.

The victims were identified as a 32-year-old woman, her six year-old daughter and her three-year-old son.

McLeod was originally taken into custody on Sunday but was released, with RCMP saying they didn’t have enough evidence to hold him.

Upon his release, McLeod was told he had to stay at a specific address in Portage and was to stay away from five people named in his released order.

RCMP later said that McLeod was believed to be in Winnipeg and he was later spotted in the downtown area on Tuesday, in both the Millennium Library and the downtown skywalk system.

RCMP thanked Winnipeg police for their help in the arrest and said more information will be provided when it is available.

The charges against McLeod have not been proven in court.