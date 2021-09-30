Winnipeg police arrest two men after violent afternoon robbery

Two men are facing charges after a violent bike theft on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sherbrook Street just before 2:35 p.m. after several reports of a man being assaulted by a weapon that was described as a hammer or an axe.

In a release, the Winnipeg Police Service said the victim, a 20-year-old man, had been “seriously assaulted with a hatchet-type weapon” while being robbed of his bicycle.

Police said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

WPS said two men were arrested after a short foot pursuit and the stolen bike was recovered.

Two men – 32-year-old Bradley Kenneth Jones and 25-year-old Larry Dumas – are charged with robbery, assault, and failing to comply with release orders. Jones is also facing weapons charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court and both suspects remain in custody