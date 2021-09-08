Winnipeg police arrest two men in connection to shooting death of Toronto man

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Toronto man in 2020.

On Aug. 26, 2020, police were called to the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Winnipeg for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, a man was found in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries two days later.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Yonis Ali, from Toronto.

Over the last year, police have been investigating his death and two people are now in custody.

Police arrested Arturo Andres Carrasco, 24, of Winnipeg on Aug. 25, 2021, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police also arrested Nootin Kasipigositmikise Fontaine, 25, of Victoria Beach, on Sept. 2, 2021, and he has also been charged with first-degree murder.

None of the charges against either man have been proven in court.

Const. Rob Carver said based on the charge of first-degree murder, investigators believe the shooting of Ali was premeditated.

"In situations like this, where we've got first-degree murder charges supported by evidence of premeditation, that almost always suggests gang overtones or drug involvement," said Carver.

Police are still investigating and said more arrests may occur for suspects who helped Fontaine and Carrasco.

Investigators also noted that Carrasco is facing charges in three separate shooting incidents in 2019.

The first incident happened on July 20, 2019, around 11:45 p.m. Shots were fired into a parked car in the 200 block of Johnson Avenue. Police said two people were in the vehicle and one was slightly injured. A warrant was issued for Carrasco for this event for attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

Then on Sept. 24, 2019, around 11:50 p.m., police said two men left a bar in the 700 block of Main Street and were walking in the area of Jarvis Avenue and Maple Street. The men were being followed by two people in a car that police said they had a confrontation with earlier in the night.

Shots were fired from the car and a 26-year-old man was hit. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released. A second warrant was later issued for Carrasco for discharging a firearm with intent.

The third shooting happened three days later on Sept. 27, 2019, with police saying Carrasco got into an argument with another man and eventually Carrasco shot him. The man was taken to hospital and later released after being treated. A third warrant was issued for Carrasco for discharging a firearm with intent.

None of these charges have been proven in court.