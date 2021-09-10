Winnipeg police arrest woman for climbing crane Thursday evening

A woman has been charged after climbing a crane at a construction site in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to a construction site near Sherbrook Street and Wolseley Avenue on Thursday evening at about 7:40 p.m.

A woman had climbed a crane at a construction site, which police said was about 160 feet in height.

WFPS Technical Rescue Task Force members climbed the crane’s ladders using ropes for protection, but the woman was unwilling to be lowered by ropes. Crews helped the woman climb back down the ladder, where paramedics assessed her.

WPS Const. Jay Murray said it’s unclear what the woman’s motive was.

“There’s no outward or immediate signs that there was any drug use or mental health concerns that prompted this,” Murray said at a media conference on Friday.

Police charged Mckayla Treasure Anita McKay, 21, with mischief over $5,000.

Const. Murray said the charge relates to emergency resources diverted to respond to this incident.

McKay was detained in custody.

The charge hasn’t been proven in court.