Winnipeg police asking for help in 2014 fatal hit and run investigation

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in a fatal crash investigation that began seven years ago today.

On December 19, 2014, police said 21-year-old Cody Joss was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit a run while walking northbound on Inkster Boulevard near McGregor Street.

Police said the vehicle that struck Joss left the area before responding officers arrived. Joss was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Investigators are asking the public to review these details and report any further information or suspicions they may have regarding the incident.

Police ask they call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).