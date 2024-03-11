Winnipeg police asking for public's help to solve 2023 homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for any information on a homicide that took place one year ago.
Treymaine Traverse, 33, was found dead in a residential suite of a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street. Traverse was a member of the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, and he lived in Winnipeg.
According to police, his death was considered suspicious in nature and later determined to be a homicide.
The homicide unit continues to investigate and is looking to the public for help. Police are looking for anyone with information about Traverse’s death, including the people he was in contact with or knew his whereabouts leading up to his death. Officers note that no detail is considered too small and may bring closure to his family.
Those with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation saysA British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.
-
Muskoka fire officials warn of unpredictable forest fire seasonFire officials in Muskoka are marking the start of the grass and forest fire season one month earlier than normal amid dry conditions brought on by a mild winter.
-
Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall WolfThe Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
-
'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishapA B.C. mascot is going viral after an on-ice mishap in Kelowna.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfrontThe Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal useThe provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.