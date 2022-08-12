Winnipeg Police asking for public’s opinion on crime, safety

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is once again asking citizens to weigh in on crime, public safety, and how well police are doing their job in a public opinion survey.

The telephone survey, conducted every two years by an independent agency, will begin on August 15, 2022. Police say interviewers from PRA Inc will randomly call people in all areas of Winnipeg to complete the 15-minute survey.

WPS is reassuring anyone who gets a call that the survey is legitimate. Interviewers will ask for general demographic information (age, gender, postal code), but will never request personal information such as banking information or a street address.

Once complete, the results of the survey will be made public and posted online.