Winnipeg police asking public for help identifying man who died before Christmas
Winnipeg police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who died before Christmas.
On Dec. 23, a man with "significant injuries" was found near the St. James Bridge and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have been unable to identify the man but are hoping someone else might be able to.
Police believe he is between 25 and 30-years-old with a light or olive-coloured complexion.
He is around five-foot-10 to six-feet tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, with a slim build.
Police said he had long dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing tan-coloured Carhartt pants with a flannel jacket and a blue sweater.
Police are also hoping someone might recognize two tattoos the man had.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
