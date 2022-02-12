Winnipeg police bolster resources to deal with series of protests this weekend

Police in Winnipeg are bolstering the number of officers this weekend in response to a number of protests planned in the city.

Among those protests planned—an ant-mask protest is scheduled to happen Saturday at noon at CF Polo Park. The mall said it is aware of the protest and will be monitoring the situation to ensure a safe environment for guests, employees and tenants.

READ MORE: Anti-mask protest planned at CF Polo Park this weekend

In a statement, Winnipeg police said it is aware of a series of protests planned to take place this weekend.

"An operations plan has been developed, which includes the deployment of additional police resources in an effort to create a safe environment for all," police said in the statement. "The number of officers will be bolstered this weekend to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and non-violent."

Police said discussions with organizers of the protests continue, adding police are looking to, "balance the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as the rights of the general public, local residents and businesses to a safe environment."

Manitoba RCMP said it is aware of several convoy protests happening this weekend as well.

It is advising the public to expect delays due to the convoys in the areas of Deacons Corner in the RM of Springfield, the Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg, Highway 3 in the Morden area, and the Selkirk area.