Winnipeg police charge man following four-hour standoff that involved children

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after investigators say he barricaded himself in a room with several kids while armed with a knife during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened on May 22, at around 4:09 a.m. Police were called to a home in the Maples area for reports of a domestic dispute.

Police said officers found a man with a knife and the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with several children.

Police said a standoff took place for around four hours before officers were able to take the man into custody and the incident was resolved safely.

The man has been charged with three counts of forcible confinement, possessing a weapon and break and enter with intent.

Police said the man is in custody and they are not releasing his name to protect the family's identity.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.