Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one day
Winnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August.
The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
Police said the first stabbing happened in the 100 block of Princess Street. At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man in his 40s being stabbed. The victim said he was confronted by an unknown man on a bicycle who yelled a racial slur, stabbed him in the lower body without provocation and rode away. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The second stabbing was at approximately 3 p.m. in the 100 block of the Disraeli Freeway. The victim, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.
The third stabbing occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Main Street. A male victim, also in his 40s, was stabbed in the arm, and taken to hospital in stable condition. The suspect was found in the area, arrested and charged with weapons-related offences.
The investigation continued, and police alleged the suspect was involved in the two earlier stabbings that day. He has been charged with two additional counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and remains in custody.
