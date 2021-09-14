Winnipeg police charge man in stabbing of woman in her 70s on Transit bus
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to the stabbing of a woman in her 70s on a Winnipeg Transit bus over the weekend.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, an off-duty officer recognized a man in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue from a surveillance image released by Winnipeg police earlier in the day.
Police said the officer called for backup and the 43-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody where he remains.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as Peter Marius Radulescu. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
The charges have not been proven in court.
The charges come two days after a woman in her 70s was stabbed while riding the bus.
Police believe the woman had got on the bus heading east on Portage Avenue on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. and sat down next to a man. Police said the woman was stabbed.
The bus driver stopped at Portage Avenue and Fort Street, which is where police said the man got off the bus and ran away.
The woman was seriously injured in the stabbing and taken to hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition.
