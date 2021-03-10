Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said he is committed to working with the union to have an external review done to improve morale within the service.

In a memo obtained by CTV News to Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) members on Tuesday, the chief said he will work with the Winnipeg Police Association, which proposed a third-party review to get feedback and perspective to improve morale.

"We are in an unprecedented time. None of us have lived through a pandemic," Smyth said in the memo.

"Our profession has also had to deal with a groundswell of animosity unleashed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd."

Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man from Minneapolis—died on May 25, 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground gasping for breath.

What followed was an outcry against police violence and racism across the United States and Canada.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Jury selection for his trial is underway, and the charges have not been proven in court.

Smyth said in his memo the "constant criticism and antagonism" are having "real and lasting harm" on members of the WPS.

“Through phone calls and emails and by the Chief’s own admission there are concerns with diminished morale within the ranks of the Winnipeg Police Service,” said Coun. Markus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

"We are in full support of our police Chief at this point and time but getting this additional information and evaluating as I said the aggregate data of the police service—that’s something we’ll also have to take into consideration.”

In an email to members obtained by CTV News, Winnipeg Police Association President Moe Sabourin said the situation of low morale in the services has been obvious.

"The Chief himself now even sees the need to proceed with our recommended next step—obtaining an independent assessment of the state of the morale of our members, working with qualified expertise," Sabourin said in the email.

"I know we all accept that the role of WPS is one that brings challenges, but anyone looking to lead the WPS should already understand that going in."

Sabourin told CTV News the Winnipeg Police Association had planned on doing its own review, and is accusing the Chief of being silent on the impact of budget cuts, social movements and calls to defund the police.

"We’ve heard from a lot of members in our membership that they have great concerns about the leadership of the chief," Sabourin said.

"If it’s overwhelming that they have no confidence in his ability to lead this organization I don’t know what other option that the Chief would have other than to possibly step away."

The union said its members were upset by the fact the Chief did not reach out to the family of an officer who recently died by suicide.

In his memo, Smyth acknowledged he could have handled it better and accepts the criticism.

In the email to members, Sabourin said the police association will be discussing next steps this week for an outside review.