Winnipeg police chief expresses support for downtown parking plan

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth is making it clear he supports the proposal for secure parking for officers downtown.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee was deadlocked 3-3 on a plan to settle a labour grievance that would see officers have exclusive parking on a floor on the Millennium Library Parkade.

In voting against the deal, Mayor Brian Bowman said he could not go along with this in part as the Chief did not support the grievance.

Winnipeg’s police union called Bowman’s statement inaccurate saying Smyth agreed with the parking proposal.

In a memo to police personnel, the chief explains to his staff, that while he did not support the grievance filed by the union, he was part of the deal that could end the labour dispute.

“The settlement terms were discussed with and approved by the City’s Chief Administrative Officer and myself,” said Smyth.

If approved by city council, officers would pay $275 a month for a parking space, with that cost likely split between two of them.

In turn, the city would pay $200,000 for the needed security upgrades.